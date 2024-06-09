3 blockbuster trades Warriors must explore to find direct Andrew Wiggins upgrade
3. Jerami Grant
With the Portland Trail Blazers likely to continue their rebuild next season, expect veteran forward Jerami Grant to become available at some point despite having four years remaining on his contract. While not a direct like-for-like replacement for Wiggins, Grant is similar enough to suggest that the Warriors could explore a deal. Here's how it may look:
Grant is more of a four than a three, yet has shot above 40% on over five three-point attempts per game in each of the past two seasons. That suggests he'd be capable of replacing Wiggins at small forward, starting alongside Draymond Green and one of Jonathan Kuminga or Trayce Jackson-Davis.
The 30-year-old is also better suited to guarding bigger forwards rather than speedy perimeter types, yet perhaps there's enough versatility there to be optimistic that Golden State can become a better defense with Grant as opposed to Wiggins.
Grant averaged 21 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season, with his scoring potentially taking a dip with a slightly minimized role with the Warriors. Is he enough to give up Moses Moody and two first-round picks (plus Wiggins) for?
As with the Butler and Bridges trades, Golden State would be hoping for some kind of protections on the pick/s, particularly the 2027 one where Stephen Curry will be 39-years-old. The issue with Grant is that he's not the All Star caliber, proven playoff perform that Butler is, and nor is he as young or have as good a contract as Bridges. The Warriors may not deem the upside worthy enough as a result, though the price should be explored if he's gettable.