3 Dark horse candidates to eventually break into the Warriors starting lineup
Projecting a starting lineup and general rotation for the Golden State Warriors isn't the easiest job this offseason, such is their combination of depth and lack of high-end star power on the roster.
Head coach Steve Kerr has already acknowledged his excitement for training camp where a number of spots will be up for grabs, including a couple within a starting lineup that will now be without long-time shooting guard Klay Thompson.
A trio of dark horse candidates could put themselves in line for a starting role with the Golden State Warriors at some point next season
Not only do Golden State have 12-14 players who could foreseeable be part of the rotation, but they've also got a plethora of options who could put their hand up for more prominent roles. That's both a blessing and a curse, with the reality being that the Warriors probably do need a consolidation trade to sacrifice some of that depth for greater star power.
In the mean time, let's have a look at three players that aren't necessarily in the starting lineup equation at this stage, but could emerge as such once the season gets underway.
1. Buddy Hield
If the Warriors simply want to Thompson's shooting production with a like-for-like replacement, then Buddy Hield is the obvious candidate as the league's leading three-point shot-maker over the past five seasons.
It's very unlikely that Hield will begin the season in the starting lineup, but if it becomes obvious that Golden State are lacking three-point threats, then he could be rushed in despite the defensive concerns that would emanate from a back court of he and Stephen Curry.
The 31-year-old has been a starting caliber player over the course of his career, having started in over 65% of his 632 games across eight years. Before last season, Heild had averaged at least 15.6 points in each of his last five years dating back to 2018-19 when he posted a career-high 20.7 points per game and finished fourth in Most Improved Player voting.