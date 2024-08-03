3 Dark horse candidates to eventually break into the Warriors starting lineup
3. Kyle Anderson
Arguably the most unlikely of these three players to enter the starting lineup mix, Kyle Anderson wouldn't feature in any projected opening five for the Warriors come opening night next season.
There is a front court dilemma to be settled, with a sense of uncertainty on which two of Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis will start as the four-five combination to start the season.
Most assume Anderson has been brought in as a valuable role player off the bench -- someone who can bring much of the same versatility as Green does while he's resting. Yet the idea of the two playing together is also intriguing despite their somewhat overlapping skillset.
The fact is that Anderson is a very capable starter when called upon. Over the past two years in Minnesota, he's played behind a pair of All-Stars in Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. In the 56 games he started during that period, the Timberwolves had a 33-23 record -- a .589 winning rate that fell just below their overall .598 record over the last two seasons. In other words, the records suggest Minnesota felt little to no impact when Anderson was starting in place of one of their All-Stars.
There are no All-Stars in front of him at Golden State -- Green isn't quite at that level anymore, and Kuminga hasn't reached it albeit he holds the talent to do so. Is it that inconceivable to think that Steve Kerr could fall in love with Anderson's style and impact almost immediately, to the point where he becomes a starter?
It's very unlikely sure, but there's also other factors that could come into play. It's not unthinkable that Kuminga could be involved in a trade and off the team by mid-season, and then there's Green's recent suspension history and the fact he's a 34-year-old veteran which could leave him susceptible to injury issues. If Anderson does get a starting opportunity, perhaps he grabs it with both hands and makes the spot his own.