3 former $100 million players the Golden State Warriors can target in free agency
1. Tobias Harris
From a five-year, $180 million contract to less than $6 million next season? It's hard to believe Tobias Harris could be obtainable for the Warriors in free agency, yet that's the reality the veteran forward may be facing.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus stated last month that "he's (Harris) heading for a sizable pay cut, possibly as low as the minimum." At 31-years-old, perhaps Harris could rehabilitate his value on a cheap deal for a year before looking for another significant multi-year contract next offseason?
Even despite all the criticism for his lackluster play throughout the Philadelphia 76ers first-round playoff defeat to the New York Knicks -- which saw him average just nine points per game on 43.1% shooting -- Harris would be nothing short of an absolute steal on the taxpayer mid-level exception.
This is someone who over a 13-year career has averaged 16.3 points on 47.8% shooting from the field and 36.8% from three-point range. He's 6'8", averages over six rebounds per game for his career, and fills a need for more shooting in the Warrior front court.
While signing Harris may be a stretch too far, perhaps he would be intrigued by the opportunity of playing in the Golden State ball and player movement offense, a contrast to the Philadelphia offense where he's often been relegated to purely a catch-and-shoot threat next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
If he's not willing to sign with the Warriors in free agency, perhaps there could be a sign-and-trade possibility as suggested by The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on the recent Warriors Plus Minus podcast.