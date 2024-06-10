3 former $100 million players the Golden State Warriors can target in free agency
3. Kyle Lowry
Should the Warriors move on from Chris Paul as expected in the coming weeks, the franchise will all of a sudden be in the market for a backup point guard to cover the often precarious non-Stephen Curry minutes.
What better way to replace Paul than with another veteran point guard, one in Kyle Lowry who's proven he can still play big minutes in a playoff rotation. The six-time All-Star is far removed from his late 2010's best, but he's still capable of being a floor general and capable three-point shooter with enormous playoff experience.
Unlike Harris and Hayward, Lowry is now accustomed to accepting a minimum-level deal, albeit his one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers came after his contract was bought out by the Charlotte Hornets. He previously had a three-year, $100 million deal with the Toronto Raptors that ended in 2019.
At 38-years-old, it's difficult to envisage Lowry getting more than the minimum this offseason. He averaged 8.1 and 4.2 assists this season, his lowest numbers since 2008-09. The 2019 champion did average 28.2 minutes per game largely in a starting role, playing time he wouldn't necessarily get with Golden State.
So what's the attraction of the Warriors if you're Lowry, rather than just re-signing with the 76ers or heading to another team more in championship contention? Golden State's interest may not be reciprocated, but it would certainly be worth a call if Paul does depart.