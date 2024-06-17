3 Free Agency mistakes the Golden State Warriors must avoid making
1. Be unwilling to pay overs for Klay Thompson
There's growing pessimism among fans regarding Klay Thompson's future, with the veteran sharpshooter having unfollowed the Warriors on Instagram as well as removing much of his team-related content on Friday.
The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II told KNBR that the respect factor is huge in the 34-year-old's impending decision, even suggesting that Thompson could leave Golden State for less money elsewhere.
However, the whole notion of respect directly aligns with the financial factor. Are the Warriors going to be willing to pay overs to retain Thompson out of respect for who he is as a franchise great, even if that doesn't line up at all to his on-court value going forward?
The answer is that not being willing to pay overs would be a mistake, but not just because of the loyalty aspect. As a team deep in the luxury tax (and even above the second-tax apron at present), Golden State have no way of adequately replacing Thompson if he walks to another team. How exactly would they do so while retaining the ambition of being a contender next season?
If ownership and the front office come to the negotiating table with a rigid stance on what they're prepared to offer, that's exactly what will alienate Thompson and cause him to depart. Of course, there is a high point they should limit themselves to, but that should be higher than many may consider.
For example, if the Orlando Magic come with a three-year, $81 million offer as proposed by Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, the Warriors should match it, retain the five-time All-Star and continue to move forward in partnership.