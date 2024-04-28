3 Free Agent guards Warriors should monitor if they waive Chris Paul
1. Kyle Lowry
Given he's coming off a three-year, $85 million contract, it's hard to evaluate what kind of contract Kyle Lowry may garner in free agency. The 38-year-old was bought out by the Charlotte Hornets following his trade from the Miami Heat, allowing him to sign a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Lowry is far from the player that Warrior fans will remember from his time with the Toronto Raptors, and in particular the 2019 NBA Finals, but he's nonetheless remained a valuable veteran presence for the 76ers who are currently locked in a tense first-round battle with the New York Knicks.
The 18-year veteran has averaged 11.7 points, four rebounds and three assists in the three playoff games to date, having shot the ball at 50% from the floor and 46.7% from three-point range in a starting role.
Lowry's contract had been seen as one of the least valuable in the league over the past couple of seasons, but it's a different story when on a minimum deal. If the Warriors could lure him on a similar number in free agency this offseason, then that would be the ideal replacement were Paul to depart.
What attraction would there be for Lowry though? Golden State are hardly offering championship contention right now and others would be able to offer more financial incentive, while he'd also have to accept a bench role behind Curry. It's hard to see Lowry moving to the Warriors, but it would be worth a call regardless.