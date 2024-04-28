3 Free Agent guards Warriors should monitor if they waive Chris Paul
2. Patrick Beverley
It would be ironic if Patrick Beverley were to replace Paul given the beef between the two, but it wouldn't be the worst idea for the Warriors who've had interest in the fiery guard in the past.
Beverley is far from a traditional point-guard -- meaning Golden State may need to look at alternative playmaking avenues -- but he nevertheless serves as an impactful rotation piece who can influence on both ends of the floor.
Such is the 35-year-old's value that he's taken a starting role with the Milwaukee Bucks since arriving mid-season. Beverley has averaged seven points, 4.3 rebounds and four assists, a steal and a block in three playoff games thus far, shooting 40% from three-point range after drilling over 36% during the regular season.
Perhaps Beverley's skillset would overlap too much with Podziemski, both of whom are more valuable than what the simple box score numbers would suggest. Still, Beverley does have the sort of experience and veteran leadership that would go missing were Paul to depart.
As mentioned above, Golden State did have interest in Beverley less than 18 months ago after he was traded to and waived by the Orlando Magic mid-season. He ultimately chose the Chicago Bulls, but confirmed the Warrior interest on his podcast.
"It was between Golden State and the Bulls. Obviously, it's always good to play with a lot of great talent in Golden State, but y'know, a lot of guards over there. "- Patrick Beverley
Beverley and Stephen Curry have a relationship that goes back to their collegiate days, while the 12-year veteran has also previously hinted at his desire to play alongside Golden State forward Draymond Green.