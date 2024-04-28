3 Free Agent guards Warriors should monitor if they waive Chris Paul
3. Delon Wright
If the Warriors want a younger, yet still experienced option that may be realistically available on a minimum contract, then Delon Wright may be their best albeit not an overly exciting option in free agency.
Wright has a connection with Golden State given his older brother Dorell played two seasons for the franchise over a decade ago. The younger Wright has carved out a nice career after being taken with the 20th overall pick in 2015, though his declining numbers in recent years may lend him to being available on a minimum deal.
The 32-year-old was on a two-year, $16 million contract he signed with the Washington Wizards in 2022, but was waived by the rebuilding franchise in February which allowed him to sign with the Miami Heat.
Wright averaged over 20 minutes in his 14 regular season games for the Heat, posting averages of 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He had a big Game 1 of Miami's first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics, going 5-of-5 from three-point range on his way to 17 points, three assists and two steals in less than 26 minutes.
As is the case with Lowry and Beverley, what's the incentive for a veteran guard like Wright to join the Warriors? He hasn't made it past the first-round of the postseason since 2018, and Golden State don't appear like a team who will necessarily help in breaking that drought.
Wright could garner 15-20 minutes per game as a backup in the Warrior rotation next season, with his 6'5" size opening up the possibility of playing time alongside Curry. However, it would still be a downgrade from Paul with better options likely to come via trade.