3 Free Agents Warriors should monitor as possible insurance for Klay Thompson
1. Doug McDermott
There have been few better perimeter snipers than Doug McDermott over the last decade, with the 32-year-old having shot 41% from three-point range across his 10 seasons in the league.
The Indiana Pacers reacquired McDermott from in a three-way trade at February's deadline, having spent 2.5 seasons at the San Antonio Spurs where his role diminished as the franchise delved into rebuilding mode.
McDermott's minutes have further declined since arriving back in Indiana, averaging 4.2 points in 11.3 minutes across 18 regular season games. He played seven minutes and went scoreless in the Pacers' Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
The reduced role is likely to mean McDermott has to accept a smaller deal as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, with the former lottery pick concluding a three-year, $41.3 million contract he signed in 2021.
That could put him in the price range of the Warriors who may have interest as insurance should Thompson depart. McDermott is far from the level of the five-time All-Star, but he's a similar archetype as a 6'6" sharpshooter capable of heating up from beyond the arc.
McDermott's still proven himself capable in recent times, having shot 6-of-9 from the floor and 3-of-5 from three-point range in a 15-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks in the final game of the regular season.
While Moody or Podziemski would likely eat up most of the minutes should Thompson leave, McDermott could be a worthwhile free agent option as a veteran and more proven shooter compared to the young duo.