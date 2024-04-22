3 Free Agents Warriors should monitor as possible insurance for Klay Thompson
2. Lonnie Walker IV
Many Warrior fans will associate Lonnie Walker IV with his extraordinary performance in Game 4 of last year's second-round series at Crypto.com Arena. Walker, then with the Los Angeles Lakers, had 15 points in the fourth-quarter to sink Golden State after they held a 12-point lead.
That performance on the big stage wasn't enough for Walker to garner anything more than a minimum contract he signed with the Brooklyn Nets last offseason. The 25-year-old had an up-and-down season where his role and playing time fluctuated, and subsequently it's difficult to evaluate his form given the type of overall uncertainty that took place at the Nets.
Walker averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.4 minutes per game, shooting 42.3% from the floor and a more healthy 38.4% from three-point range. When speaking on his upcoming free agency, Walker didn't give a great indication that he'd return to Brooklyn.
"Just looking for a team that finds me valuable and an important piece for a team that I can play and consistently play."- Lonnie Walker IV
He may not be the absolute top-tier shooter that Thompson is, but Walker does hold a little more offensive juice as a shot-creator off the dribble. While undoubtedly a talented scorer, there's often been question marks on Walker's efficiency and his ability to impact in other areas.
Does Walker feel like a Golden State type of player? Perhaps not. Yet he's still young and talented enough to suggest that there should be some intrigue in his potential as a microwave scorer for the Warriors next season.