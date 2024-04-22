3 Free Agents Warriors should monitor as possible insurance for Klay Thompson
3. Malik Beasley
Malik Beasley may have lost his starting role to Patrick Beverley over the last few games, but the 27-year-old has nonetheless been one of the league's value signings this season after joining the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year, $2.7 million contract.
The eight-year veteran quickly assumed the responsibility of guarding the opposition's best guards, even if he wasn't overly qualified for the role. Offensively Beasley has enjoyed playing alongside Giannis Antetekounmpo and Damian Lillard, having shot a career-high 41.9% from three-point range on nearly seven attempts per game.
While Beasley will be hoping for a deep playoff run, the former first-round pick has already solidified himself as more than a minimum contract signing this offseason. That may well place him out of the Warriors' price range, but he's also one of the few realistic options that could actually push to take Thompson's role in the starting lineup.
Where McDermott or Walker would likely be a reserve behind Podziemski or Moody, Beasley's proven himself capable as a fourth or fifth starter on a good team this season. He averaged 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds during the regular season, with his +3.7 plus-minus easily a career-high.
Beasley would also be the most unrealistic of this trio -- the type of player Golden State may have been able to lure in the past, but not so anymore given their apparent decline. Younger rebuilding teams will likely be able to attract Beasley with a bigger contract, while the Bucks and a number of other rivals are in far greater contention for a championship if that's the priority.