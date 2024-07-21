3 former Golden State Warriors champions remain free agents this offseason
After a flurry to open free agency at the start of the month, including a series of moves from the Golden State Warriors, the market has slowed in recent weeks despite a number of quality players remaining unsigned.
The likes of Tyus Jones, Spencer Dinwiddie and Isaac Okoro headline the list of remaining free agents, but among them sit a few players who are familiar faces to Warrior fans.
A number of former Golden State Warriors champions remain unsigned over three weeks since the start of NBA free agency
Of the 60 best remaining free agents according to HoopsHype, three players are former Warrior championship players who are still looking for their next landing spot in the league.
Let's have a look at all three players, their impact in the league over recent years, and their subsequent chances of getting another NBA contract this offseason:
1. Damian Jones
Having never been able to solidify a regular role with any of his previous teams, it's somewhat surprising that Damian Jones has been able to manufacture an eight-year career so far after being taken by the Warriors with the last pick of the first-round in 2016.
Jones played just 49 games in three years with Golden State, including back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018, before being moved to the Atlanta Hawks where he played 55 games and managed 27 starts in his lone season.
Since then the 29-year-old has spent time with the Phoenix Suns, two stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and most recently the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones averaged 6.9 minutes in 39 games with the Cavaliers last season, and now remains a free agent looking for his next NBA home.
With career averages of 4.9 points and 3.1 rebounds, it's tough to see Jones getting another opportunity. Perhaps a team desperately in need of a big -- the New Orleans Pelicans for example -- could throw the former Warrior a lifeline in the coming weeks/months.