3 former Golden State Warriors champions remain free agents this offseason
2. Javale McGee
Javale McGee has a lot to thank the Warriors for, with the franchise having helped resurrect his career after he signed with the team ahead of the 2016-17 season. McGee would prove a lucky charm for Golden State, winning back-to-back championships in his only two years with the franchise.
During that period McGee got back to the basics, shedding the tag of Shaqtin' a Fool legend to become a productive rim protector and a rim-running/lob threat on offense. The seven-foot big man started 27 regular season games for the Warriors and 10 in the playoffs, having often been utilized as part of a multi-faceted center rotation.
McGee then had more productive years with the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, winning his third title with the Lakers in 2020. He's also had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and most recently the Sacramento Kings, though his playing time and impact has become more limited over the past couple of seasons.
Now 36-years-old, there's genuine question marks on whether McGee can extend his career into a 17th season. He averaged a career-low in points, blocks and minutes last season, with the Kings often preferring to go small behind Domantas Sabonis or turn to fellow veteran Alex Len.
If it is indeed the end of McGee's NBA career, he can be incredibly proud of all he's achieved and will forever go down as a 2x Golden State champion and 3x champion overall.