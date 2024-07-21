3 former Golden State Warriors champions remain free agents this offseason
3. Justin Holiday
Of these three players, Justin Holiday has clearly had the most recent impact at NBA level. Having gone undrafted in 2011, Holiday played one year with the Warriors in 2014-15 that culminated in the franchise's first championship since 1975.
Since then Holiday has bounced around no less than nine different NBA teams, with his best year arguably coming in the 2020-21 season where he played in every game, made 52 starts, and averaged over 30 minutes with the Indiana Pacers.
After signing a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the Denver Nuggets last year, the 35-year-old averaged nearly 15 minutes and shot over 40% from three-point range during the 2023-24 regular season.
Holiday also played in all of Denver's 12 playoff games, including at least nine minutes in all of their seven-game second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had 13 points on 4-of-5 three-point shooting in Game 2, along with 10 points on 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in Game 4.
The 6'6" wing was also a +36 in that series which the Nuggets ultimately lost. Combine that with the fact the Nuggets have just loss their starting shooting guard in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and it's a little surprising that they haven't moved to try and re-sign Holiday yet this offseason.
If Denver wish to trust in their youth to take some more rotation minutes, Holiday should still have done enough to earn another contract elsewhere before next season.