3 Golden State Warriors who could disappoint this season
With training camp now just a week away, the Golden State Warriors are on the verge of a critical period as they look to bounce back to the playoffs after their absence last season.
The roster depth appears to be both a blessing and a curse, with it likely leading to a genuine battle for roles and minutes during training camp and preseason, but also causing headaches for Steve Kerr which could lead to frustration among fans.
The battle for playing time will leave some on the outer -- 14 doesn't go into a 10-man rotation assuming Golden State at least start the season relatively healthy. Gui Santos and Lindy Waters III, both on non-guaranteed contracts, may be starting behind the eight ball, but otherwise there could be realistic expectation on almost every player to earn genuine minutes.
With expectation comes disappointment, and that will be the reality for a few players whose role doesn't match what they may have envisaged. Let's look at three players who could end up disappointing fans this upcoming season:
3. Moses Moody
Surely this is the year right? After three seasons of limited playing time and a short leash given by Kerr, many think this is the season Moses Moody finally blossoms into the player he's shown capable of being.
There's reasons to believe in that -- the Warriors held a better net rating when Moody was on the floor last season, he played significantly better in the games where he played more than 20 minutes, and the departure of Klay Thompson opens up a need for a three-and-D wing.
Yet many also held the same faith entering last season, only for the minutes to continue fluctuating even by the end of it. At what point do we give up an accept that it will never happen for Moody at the Warriors, or more specifically under Kerr?
Perhaps some have already reached that point, but for others there were enough signs last season, not to mention the hope of another productive offseason for a young player. That hope could lead to more disappointment, albeit that could be directed just as much at Kerr rather than Moody himself.