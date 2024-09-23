3 Golden State Warriors who could disappoint this season
2. Kevon Looney
In a list of the most disappointing Golden State players last season, Kevon Looney would have only sat behind fellow veteran Andrew Wiggins. The 3x champion's 2022-23 season was spectacular, having averaged career-highs in points, rebounds and assists, earning votes in the NBA's Most Improved Player award, and perhaps most notably outplaying Domantas Sabonis in the first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings.
While many expected that form would continue last season, it quickly became evident that the workload over recent years was taking its toll. The combination of Draymond Green and Looney became unplayable offensively, leading to the latter's removal from the starting lineup.
The emergence of rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis also limited Looney's role over the second half of the season. All in all he saw nearly eight minutes less per game, with his numbers unsurprisingly down across the board.
So there shouldn't be too much expectation on Looney entering this season right? Well the 28-year-old has recently put himself on notice to a degree, stating that he's ready to shoot more threes after taking a total of three across the past three seasons.
It's a risk worth taking, and one that could revolutionize Looney's value if successful. But outside the very notable case of current Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, how many big men have been able to revamp their game this deep into their career?
The chances are that Looney's shooting may be more gimmick than something overly effective, potentially providing more disappointment for the 10-year veteran this season.