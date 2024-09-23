3 Golden State Warriors who could disappoint this season
1. Buddy Hield
After losing franchise legend Klay Thompson, the Warriors moved quickly to acquire Buddy Hield in what proved the same sign-and-trade that sent the 5x All-Star to the Dallas Mavericks.
Even if he's unlikely to be Golden State's starting shooting guard, Hield is still seen as an obvious replacement for Thompson just in terms of the sheer volume of three-point shooting. No one has more triples than Hield (1,322) over the past five seasons, with he and Stephen Curry (1,264) well ahead of the third-placed Damian Lillard (1,101).
There's an expectation that Hield will come in and immediately fill a prominent role, but there's also a world in which he disappoints and falls out of the rotation altogether. The 31-year-old is coming off his worst year since his second season, having transitioned from starter with the Indiana Pacers to a bench player that was ultimately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in February.
Hield did show what he's still capable of with 20 points in the final game of Philadelphia's first-round series loss to the New York Knicks, but he also played less than 30 total minutes across the first five games which included two DNP's in Games 4 and 5.
There are genuine concerns regarding Hield's defense and overall fit in the Warrior system. If those concerns develop into legitimate issues once the season begins, the Warriors are deep enough at the shooting guard/small forward position to suggest that Kerr could move past Hield as a primary rotation player fairly quickly.