3 Golden State Warriors who might not last the entire 2024-25 season
1. Andrew Wiggins
Trade discussions involving Andrew Wiggins appear to have quietened after The Ringer's Logan Murdock reported last month that, citing league sources, the 2022 All-Star will"be aggressively dangled in trade talks."
The same was very much true dating back to February's mid-season trade deadline, though Wiggins ultimately remained with the Warriors and played better over the final months. That doesn't change the fact it was the worst year of his decade-long career, having averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 45.3% from the field.
That also coincided with being the first year of Wiggins' four-year, $109 million contract, leaving Golden State in a tough spot if the former number one overall pick can't get back to somewhere near his prime self.
The start of next season may be more crucial for Wiggins than any other player on the Warrior roster, with the franchise relying on him to have a bounce-back year given his importance on both ends of the floor.
But if the 29-year-old starts next season with the same struggles he began last, it's difficult to see Golden State remaining patient for much longer. The issue with that may be that the worse Wiggins plays, the more his value deceases and therefore the more difficult it is to trade him.
While the Warriors will hope it never reaches this point, Wiggins may have to be moved as a salary dump should the franchise wish to retain financial flexibility while potentially providing extensions to fourth-year lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. In the meantime, his contract remains the most likely to be moved if Golden State consider a trade for a star making in excess of $25 million.