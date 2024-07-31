3 Golden State Warriors who might not last the entire 2024-25 season
3. Moses Moody
It's arguably an indictment on the franchise that Moses Moody is entering year four and we're still not totally sure on where he fits in the rotation. The 2021 lottery pick did have some strong performances and averaged career-highs in almost all statistical categories last season, yet also spent his fair share of time remaining stapled to the bench.
Steve Kerr's treatment of Moody has been one of the ongoing Warrior storylines over the past couple of years, and at some point there needs to come a moment where a split would be best for both parties.
On one hand Moody could be a major beneficiary from Klay Thompson's departure to the Dallas Mavericks, with his combination of size and 3-and-D skillset perhaps the most like-for-like replacement currently on the Golden State roster.
On the other hand his continued mentioning in trade reports suggests the Warriors are more than willing to move on for the right price. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported earlier in the month that the franchise's offer for Lauri Markkanen revolved around Moody and a haul of future draft picks, but that the Jazz also want the highly-valued Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga in addition.
Moody is extension eligible this offseason, yet the chance of an agreement could be deemed unlikely given the contrast between what he's done in the league to date, and what he could provide in his fourth season if finally given the consistent playing time and opportunity that's been lacking. Whether that can actually happen under Kerr at the Warriors remains to be seen.