3 Golden State Warriors who could still be traded on deadline day
NBA trade deadline day is here, with a host of deals expected to go down over the coming hours. Will the Golden State Warriors be a part of the action, or are they content with where their roster currently sits?
The growing rhetoric from Steve Kerr is the latter, that the Warriors' improvement will come internally with Chris Paul and Gary Payton II still to return from injury. Despite the head coach's comments, speculation regarding a trade continues to linger ahead of the deadline.
A number of Golden State Warriors' players could still find themselves on a different NBA team by the end of the day
If they wanted to make one final statement to General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office, Golden State certainly did when they were all smiles in a 127-104 blowout win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.
The Warriors have played well since the return of Draymond Green, having gone 5-3 in their last eight games which includes two overtime losses and a third by one-point against the Sacramento Kings.
Andrew Wiggins produced of his best games of the season on Wednesday, while Klay Thompson eased some of the pressure on him with 18 points on 4-of-5 three-point shooting. But while it was all positive vibes during and after the game, there will still be nerves for some players ahead of the deadline.
Just weeks ago The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that everyone was on the table for Golden State outside Stephen Curry. Since that point, Jonathan Kuminga has emerged an untouchable piece, while it's always been unlikely that they would move franchise legends in Green and Thompson.
So, with the trade deadline just hours away, which Warriors could still find themselves departing the team? Let's evaluate the three who are most likely: