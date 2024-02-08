3 Golden State Warriors who could still be traded on deadline day
3. Kevon Looney
Kevon Looney was once a staple of the Warriors, with Steve Kerr having previously referred to him as the 'moral compass' of the team. While that may remain the case off the floor, the three-time champion has seen a vast reduction in playing time so far this season.
The 28-year-old has lost his starting role, regained it, and now seems to have lost it for good with Kerr determined to play Draymond Green at the center position. Looney's numbers have subsequently dipped across the board, having played more than 15 minutes just twice in his last eight games.
Trading Looney would be a harsh decision on a much-admired player -- there's even been debates on whether he could have his No. 5 jersey retired by the franchise by the end of his career. Yet with no significant trades expected, a mid-tier move could require Looney and his $7.5 million salary.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater first put the idea on the agenda in his trade preview last week, while Yahoo Sports' Jake Fisher provided more detail in a report on Tuesday.
"Kevon Looney has seen a dramatic decline in his involvement for the Warriors. Looney’s $7.5 million salary could be exchanged for various options, whether Golden State ultimately determines it requires shooting, more defensive wing depth or anything else on the trade market’s current menu."- Jake Fisher
Looney actually produced one of his best games of the season on Wednesday, recording nine points and nine rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench. While it remains unlikely that he's moved, Golden State should be exploring all options particularly at the center position where they could do with finding greater support for Green.