3 Golden State Warriors who could still be traded on deadline day
2. Cory Joseph
Trading Cory Joseph is going to have little-to-no impact on the Warriors, but the veteran point-guard nonetheless forecasts as a player who could be in the final hours of his tenure with the franchise.
Joseph was expected to be someone who could provide a steady presence as a third-string point-guard, yet his opportunity in Chris Paul's extended injury absence has yielded uninspiring results.
The 32-year-old has averaged 2.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his 11.6 minutes per game, while shooting just 33.3% from the floor and 28.2% from three-point range. Despite incredibly limited minutes, Joseph's play has still drew the frustration of many Golden State fans.
Steve Kerr has heeded the call of those fans, with Joseph having not played at all over the last four games until garbage time against the 76ers. Two-way contracted guard Lester Quinones has been preferred, allowing rookie Brandin Podziemski to take more of the ball-handling responsibility in the non-Stephen Curry minutes.
But Quinones place over Joseph may be for more than just basketball reasons, with The Athletic's John Hollinger detailing how moving the latter could save the franchise millions in luxury tax.
"While we're here, the Warriors would also save millions in tax penalties by trading Cory Joseph's minimum contract and signing two-way Lester Quinones to a roster spot for the minimum."- John Hollinger
Whether the Warriors can find a taker for Joseph's contract is a different question -- would they pull a trade even if it cost them a second-round pick in the process? Either way, it will provide an indication on how eager ownership is to save some money on the margins where possible.