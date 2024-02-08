3 Golden State Warriors who could still be traded on deadline day
1. Andrew Wiggins
While the chances of an Andrew Wiggins trade may have reduced over recent weeks, the 2022 All-Star remains the most discussed Golden State player ahead of the deadline.
Wiggins has found some form over recent games, with the frontcourt trio of he, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green providing some optimism on what Golden State could do over the remainder of this season and beyond.
The major question comes down to whether the Warriors want a sure-fire upgrade on Wiggins, or whether they're simply motivated to get out from the remaining three years and nearly $85 million on his contract?
If it's the latter, then a deal is still very much possible, but not necessarily for a return that would satisfy Golden State fans. A genuine upgrade is harder to see forthcoming, meaning there's still a high likelihood that Wiggins remains with the franchise.
Yahoo Sports' Jake Fisher reported on Tuesday that a pair of playoff contending teams hold interest in Wiggins, which in itself would cause headaches for the Warriors who still harbor hopes of making the postseason themselves.
"Wiggins is the Warrior who’s generated the most significant trade chatter around the league. He remains a player in consideration for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told Yahoo Sports."- Jake Fisher
If Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers was Wiggins' last game as a Warrior, he went out in positive fashion. The former first overall pick shook off his ankle/foot issue, looking active in recording 21 points and 10 rebounds on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting.