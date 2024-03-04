3 Golden State Warriors storylines that will emerge over remainder of the season
Despite a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors have completely revamped their season in being one of the best teams in the league over the last month.
While the Warriors have been impressive across this most recent stretch, the franchise remains only ninth in the Western Conference and sit still 1.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks in eighth. So, what's next for Golden State over the last 22 games and what they hope is another playoff run?
Which storylines will continue to emerge for the Golden State Warriors over the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season?
Storylines have arisen over the past couple of months, notably led by Jonathan Kuminga's ascension to the team's second-best scorer and perhaps a top three most valuable player at the franchise. Draymond Green's return has unlocked the duo of Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins, while simultaneously boosting a Warrior defense that had been the worst in the league for a brief period.
Let's have a look at three storylines that will continue to emerge over the remainder of the season. They're not hot takes by any means, just a forecast from indications we've already witnessed across recent games.
1. Moses Moody finally earns a consistent opportunity
As unfortunate as it is, Moses Moody's playing time this season has often been about the availability of others ahead of him in the rotation. This time around, the 21-year-old's opportunity has emerged thanks to Andrew Wiggins' absence due to personal reasons.
While Moody has been in-and-out of the rotation much to the frustration of fans, this occasion feels different. Rather than simply being a placeholder for Wiggins, the third-year wing is taking a grip on a role that he may never relinquish.
Moody had 12 points on 4-of-7 three-point shooting against the Wizards, provided elite defense in the fourth-quarter against the Knicks on Thursday, and had 17 points against the Raptors the following day. Even in the blowout loss to the Celtics on Sunday, Moody had 11 points and four rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting in less than 20 minutes.
Exactly what role Moody has once Wiggins returns isn't concrete, but there most certainly will be a role of some substance in the rotation. The former lottery pick's emergence could prove a major storyline over the remainder of the season, not only for the present but just as importantly for the future.