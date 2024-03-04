3 Golden State Warriors storylines that will emerge over remainder of the season
2. Trayce Jackson-Davis becomes Warriors' primary backup center
This is a storyline that hasn't quite grabbed league-wide attention just yet, but for Warrior fans paying close attention, there's been a slight yet significant shift that's occurred over the last 1.5 games.
Having lost his starting center spot given Golden State's desire to go smaller and play with pace, Kevon Looney is now in a battle to retain the backup center spot behind Draymond Green. Trayce Jackson-Davis' impact has been notable for the franchise in his rookie year, and it now appears he may be getting the better of Looney and Dario Saric in regard to the big man options off the bench.
Jackson-Davis has played more minutes than both his veteran teammates over the last three games, with a notable moment coming against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. The 24-year-old was the first big off the bench in the second-half, while Saric was eliminated from the rotation completely.
While Sunday's loss in Boston was harder to evaluate given the nature of the game, Jackson-Davis was once again the first big to replace Green in the first-half. The was little to no positives in the 52-point loss, but the 57th overall pick was respectable with eight points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in less than 22 minutes.
It may take a little more evidence to get there, yet Jackson-Davis is undoubtedly growing his stature as the preferred backup big man. The numbers suggest he should be -- he has a far greater net rating than Looney or Saric, and his per 36 numbers read as 18.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 blocks.