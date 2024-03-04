3 Golden State Warriors storylines that will emerge over remainder of the season
3. Chris Paul is going to give the Warriors a big headache for the offseason
During Chris Paul's 21-game absence due to a fractured hand, the Warriors found their best form and built an identity that has them back in the playoff hunt. When the veteran point-guard returned against the Wizards last week, there were genuine question marks on how he would fit back into the mould.
The answer to those has been resounding, with Paul only adding to what Golden State have built in their 13-4 record over the last 17 games. The 38-year-old had nine points, four rebounds, six assists and foul steals first game back, followed that up with 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals against the Knicks, then 13 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals against the Raptors.
Paul was less productive against the Celtics but so too were the rest of his teammates. Perhaps the biggest positive from his return has been the willingness to take and make three-point shots, with Paul going a combined 8-of-15 against the Wizards, Knicks and Raptors.
The 12-time All-Star has a $30 million non-guaranteed deal for next season, a contract that's unlikely to be picked up. However, if Paul continues to have an impact on a team eventually reaches the playoffs and wreaks some havoc, then all of a sudden the front office might have more of a decision to make.
They'll have a choice to make regardless. Do they waive Paul to cut salary and reduce their tax bill? Do they trade him, subsequently guaranteeing his salary up to the value of the incoming player/s? Or is there a way the Warriors can bring back 'CP3' next season? He might just play well enough over the remainder of the season for the final option to become more realistic.