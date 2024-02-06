Ranking 3 Golden State Warriors trade targets from no brainer to potential disaster
Potential Disaster: Jonathan Isaac
Jonathan Isaac has become a name to watch for the Warriors ever since Action Network's Matt Moore reported on the Orlando Magic's potential interest in Chris Paul.
Given Golden State's defensive struggles, particularly over the past 15-20 games, Isaac would be an intriguing addition given his elite and versatile ability on that side of the ball. The former sixth overall pick owns the nickname 'Minister of Defense" for a reason, having averaged 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game in 2019-20 before his devastating ACL injuries.
Boston Celtics and NBA analyst Brian Scalabrine believes the Warriors should make a Paul-for-Isaac trade, though other pieces would have to be involved given the respective salaries of both players.
"Would you be interested in Jonathan Isaac if you’re the Warriors? Yeah -- I think I would do that if I was the Warriors. Jonathan Isaac has had some injuries, but when he plays, I see him all the time guarding Jayson Tatum, and he’s a beast."- Brian Scalabrine
The big key in that quote is "when he plays" which is an understatement when it comes to Isaac. The 26-year-old has played 77 total games since the start of the 2019-20 season, having proven one of the hard-luck stories in the league over recent years.
That's what would make an Isaac acquisition a potential disaster -- the Warriors already have the highest payroll in the league and the last thing they need is a guy on $17.4 million who's stapled to the sidelines.
Isaac does have a non-guaranteed deal for the same number next season, so there is room for Golden State to get out from the contract if needed. But to give up Paul, the franchise needs a player that will provide similar or better on-court value -- there's a strong possibility that Isaac provides very little given his body issues.