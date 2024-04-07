3 Golden State Warriors who may have already played their last game for the franchise
The Golden State Warriors may still have five games remaining in their regular season, and at the very least one Play-In game, but for some players their court time with the franchise may have already come to an end.
While the absolute top-end talent may have been lacking for the Warriors this season, there's little doubt the depth of the roster has been a positive. Regardless, change is inevitable and the reality is that a number of players won't be back next season.
A number of players may have already seen their last minutes for the Golden State Warriors prior to the conclusion of the regular season
Golden State still harbor aspirations of a deep playoff run, but it's unlikely these three players will feature over the remainder of the season:
Usman Garuba
Garuba was an intriguing acquisition when he signed a two-way deal in the offseason, but he's had little to no impact on Golden State having spent almost all his time in the G League. After averaging 13.0 points and 10.5 rebounds with Santa Cruz, the former first-round pick concluded with 21 points and 13 rebounds in the Warriors' playoff defeat to the Stockton Kings on Thursday.
Golden State could retain Garuba on a two-way deal for next season, yet that would seem unlikely given he's appeared in just three NBA games for the franchise. Steve Kerr's comments a month ago hardly inspired confidence of the 22-year-old being around long-term.
Jerome Robinson
Robinson has made 20 appearances for Golden State this season, with his 3.7 minutes per game coming almost exclusively in garbage time. The former lottery pick hasn't necessarily put his best foot forward in those minutes either, having averaged 1.3 points on 29% shooting from the floor and 11.8% from three-point range.
At 27-years-old there's hardly upside in Robinson as a prospect. He may see more garbage time over the final five regular season games, yet failing that one would think Robinson's time with the Warriors is coming to an end.
Dario Saric
Saric began the season as one of Golden State's better players, but has largely been a disappointment over recent months. The Croatian's defense had become a liability, leading to his removal from Steve Kerr's rotation last month.
The veteran big man is now dealing with a knee issue that's put him out across recent games, with Saric having played in just four games and 20 total minutes since March 3 in Boston. After being seen as an incredibly savvy pick up when he was initially signed in free agency, it's unlikely the Warriors bring Saric back given his output over the second-half of the season.