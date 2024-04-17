3 keys to victory for Golden State Warriors ahead of play-in clash vs. Kings
By Rohan Borges
3. Stay focused for 48 minutes
The Sacramento Kings boast one of the best home crowds in the NBA and the Golden 1 Center will be on its feet from the tip-off of Tuesday night's Play-In tilt. In a win-or-go-home scenario where the margin of error is paper-thin, the Warriors can ill afford to lose their composure.
The Kings and Warriors have developed a subtle rivalry since their seven-game battle a little over a year ago, and there will certainly be a level of hostility directed at Draymond Green after last year's stomp on Domantas Sabonis, which earned him a one-game suspension. But none of those distractions can get in the way of the bigger picture.
Securing the victory will require 48 minutes of mindful basketball, meaning everyone, from the rookies to the vets, needs to mind their Ps and Qs until the final buzzer sounds. The Warriors' late-game carelessness cost them more than a few close games this season, and it's the unforced errors — Steph Curry's errant no-look passes, Draymond Green's silly moving screens, and Klay Thompson's poor shot selection — that they simply have to avoid if they are going to live to fight another day.