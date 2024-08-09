The 3 most overpaid Golden State Warriors entering next season
The Golden State Warriors have done a good job of ridding themselves of "bad" contracts this offseason, aiding in their drastically reduced payroll compared to previous years.
After paying former All-Stars Klay Thompson and Chris Paul as if they were still in their prime last season, the Warriors are now prioritizing financial flexibility with only Stephen Curry set to make in excess of $26.3 million in 2024-25.
The Golden State Warriors still have a number of players who will be overpaid in 2024-25 based on their recent form
Following an analysis of Golden State's most underpaid players earlier in the week, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum with the most overpaid. While the franchise is now in a far better position with their payroll, they've still got a few players who are set to earn more than they would have got were they free agents on the market this offseason.
1. Andrew Wiggins
Andrew Wiggins had been on the list of underpaid players entering last season, which in itself demonstrates just how poor his 2023-24 campaign was. The 28-year-old averaged 13.2 points per game -- nearly four points less than any of his previous nine NBA seasons.
The second-half of last season was an improvement to the point where Wiggins' shooting percentages weren't horrific, but it was more so a lack of general activity and production that saw him average a career-low in assists and a low in rebounds since joining the Warriors in 2020.
Wiggins is set to be the second-highest paid Golden State player next season at $26.3 million, with his contract currently appearing like a significant overpay to the point where the franchise may have to actually give up assets to get off it.
As a result, the Warriors will likely hope that Wiggins can simply build off his stronger finish to last season. With a full uninterrupted offseason and at just 29-years-old, there shouldn't be any reason why the Canadian couldn't return to form and make the deal look team-friendly once again.