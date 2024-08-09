The 3 most overpaid Golden State Warriors entering next season
3. Gary Payton II
When the Warriors sent out former second overall pick James Wiseman to bring Gary Payton II back at last year's mid-season trade deadline, there was an expectation that they would be getting the same valuable role player that proved so crucial to their 2022 championship season.
Unfortunately that hasn't panned out. Not because Payton hasn't been impactful when he does take the floor, but because injuries have stopped him from being available anywhere near enough. The 31-year-old has played just 66 of a possible 164 regular season games over the last two years, unsurprisingly leading to his decision to opt in to a $9.1 million player option for 2024-25. Had Payton opted out to become a free agent, there's a high likelihood that he would have had to accept a minimum contract.
Payton could still play a significant role for Golden State next season, particularly given he remains a defensive ace when fully healthy. It's going to be hard to rely on the 6'2" guard being available on a consistent basis, not to mention the franchise's addition of De'Anthony Melton provides them with a better option in a similar role.
The eight-year veteran may be more of a situational player rather than a consistent rotation member, meaning his deal has to classify as an overpay until he can showcase an ability to play a significant period without injury.
In a similar vein to Looney, Payton is young enough to suggest he could turn things around next season. Until then, both could remain primary trade candidates as salary-matching pieces in any deal the Warriors look to make.