The 3 most underpaid Golden State Warriors entering next season
2. Brandin Podziemski ($3.5 million)
There's a reason the Warriors have been unwilling to include Brandin Podziemski in a blockbuster trade for Lauri Markkanen, with the franchise "very protective" of the second-year guard according to ESPN's Bobby Marks and Tim McMahon on Monday.
It's not just because Golden State believe they have a future All-Star in Podziemski, but because last year's 19th overall pick is under contract for a further three years at a measly (by NBA standards) $13 million total.
Even if Podziemski simply replicates his form of last season, the $3.5 million he'll make in 2024-25 will be nothing short of a bargain. This is someone who led Warriors in cumulative plus-minus last season, led the entire league in charges drawn, and who averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 38.5% from three-point range during an impressive rookie campaign.
The reality is that the 21-year-old is expected to take another significant leap next season, beginning with a consistent starting role in the back court following the departure of Klay Thompson (Podziemski may have started anyway even if the franchise legend had re-signed). He's also slated to hold the backup point guard duties behind Stephen Curry, having appeared in three Summer League games almost purely to continue improving his ball-handling and playmaking skills.
Podziemski will face some public pressure based on the fact the franchise has been resistant to moving him for Markkanen, but based purely on the financial aspect, there's little doubt the young guard will significantly outplay his salary.