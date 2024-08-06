The 3 most underpaid Golden State Warriors entering next season
3. Jonathan Kuminga ($7.6 million)
As someone who's extension eligible this offseason, there's the threat of Jonathan Kuminga becoming an overpaid player this time next year if he doesn't look like living up to a new contract that could earn him somewhere between $30-40 million per season.
But for the moment, at least for next season, Kuminga should be one of the Warriors most underpaid players as he enters the final year of his rookie contract at $7.6 million. Over the final half of last season (41 games), the 21-year-old was second on the team behind Stephen Curry in minutes (30) and points (18.6) per game as the young forward's talent was finally unleashed on a more consistent basis.
Kuminga's interior scoring changed the way Golden State play, and likely will do so even more next season as they lean more into his individual style. His scoring will become more important given the absence of Klay Thompson, with the very real possibility that the former seventh overall pick averages at least 20, if not closer to 25 points per game.
Given the Warriors desperate need for a second offensive star that's had them so prominent in the Lauri Markkanen trade talks, there's the very real possibility that Kuminga can fill that void and therefore become the second-most important player on the team.
That proposition may scare some fans who believe Golden State shouldn't be wholly reliant on another Kuminga jump, yet it does underline the fact that he should be severely underpaid next season based on what his role is likely to look like.