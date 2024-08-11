3 Olympic teammates we'd like to see Stephen Curry pair with again on the Warriors
Stephen Curry aded another layer to his extraordinary legacy on Saturday, with the Golden State Warriors guard almost single-handedly defying a late France charge in the Olympic Gold Medal Game.
The hosts had cut the margin to three with less than three minutes remaining, only for Curry to put them to bed with four-straight threes that defied belief and ensured Team USA would take to the top of the podium.
Curry may have been a major storyline thanks to his late-game heroics on Saturday, along with his 36-point display in the Semi-Final against Serbia, but it was a team effort throughout the tournament from a star-studded USA squad.
Stephen Curry's Olympic performance has only risen demand for the Golden State Warriors to add a secondary star to their roster
The 2x MVP had only played with one teammate -- Kevin Durant -- previously at the NBA level, perhaps impacting Curry's early form that saw him score just 29 points through the first four games.
But by the end Curry was the leading force many had expected him to be, and it's not difficult to envisage him playing alongside almost any of his teammates again. While it may be considered unlikely that he ever joins forces with one of his USA teammates again, the Warriors need for a second star should bring some hope that the Olympic experience may aid that goal after missing out on Paul George and Lauri Markkanen this offseason.
Of course it could the other way -- perhaps the exhilaration of a Gold Medal will only further Curry's disappointment if he returns to a mediocre and middling Warriors team next season. Maybe some of his USA teammates were using the Olympics as a way of luring the 36-year-old to their team should the opportunity arise.
But for the sake of this article, let's take an optimistic outlook and focus on three Olympic teammates we'd love to see pair up with Curry on the Warriors at some point in the near future.
*We already know what Curry and Durant look like on an NBA floor, so we'll omit the 2x Finals MVP for this exercise.