3 Olympic teammates we'd like to see Stephen Curry pair with again on the Warriors
1. LeBron James
This is not only the most obvious pairing but also the one the Warriors have already tried to make happen. The franchise attempted an audacious bid for LeBron James prior to February's mid-season trade deadline, only for him to reject the move and the re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent this offseason.
Fans have long wondered about Curry and James playing together in a competitive environment, and that wish was answered in Paris as the two headlined the USA roster and dominated accordingly. The duo were the only Team USA players on the FIBA All-Star Five for the tournament, while James won MVP after averaging 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists over the five games.
The on-court chemistry left many considering whether after years of being the league's most notable rivalry, could Curry and James join forces in the NBA? That included former Warrior and NBA champion Matt Barnes who captioned in a post "future teammates?"
Time is running out for that to happen, particularly given both are under contract with their current teams for at least the next two seasons. The Lakers recent decision to draft Bronny James also adds an extra element that makes his father joining the Warriors highly unlikely.
For now fans should just appreciate the memorable experience they witnessed at the Olympics, with two of the greatest players in the history of the game unsurprisingly conquering the world to bring home gold for their country.