3 Olympic teammates we'd like to see Stephen Curry pair with again on the Warriors
2. Devin Booker
There was always going to be some difficult adjustment for players on a star-studded roster -- even Curry found that throughout the first four games. You could argue that no one made the transition from star offensive player to high-end role player better than Devin Booker, with the Phoenix Suns guard often doing the unheralded things that made him one of Team USA's most valuable players.
USA and Golden State head coach Steve Kerr made special mention of the 27-year-old in the post-game, stating, "Devin Booker is an incredible basketball player. Nobody asked about him. He was our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that."
Curry too showed his appreciation by reposting Kerr's quote on his instagram. Booker is cemented as the franchise cornerstone in Phoenix after being taken with the 13th overall pick in 2015, but if he ever became available you can only imagine he and Curry would make for a tantalising back court combination.
Both are lethal shooters who are equally adept on or off ball, while Booker showed improved defensive ability during the Olympics that suggests that the concern on that end would be less than otherwise thought. In Golden State's search for a second star to pair with Curry, Booker would be a dream option who's also young enough to carry the franchise forward into a new generation.