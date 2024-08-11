3 Olympic teammates we'd like to see Stephen Curry pair with again on the Warriors
3. Bam Adebayo
Curry has never played with a legitimate All-Star level big man (not classifying Draymond Green a big man) over the last decade, unless you want to include the 2018-19 version of DeMarcus Cousins. Pairing him alongside a dominant center would be exciting, particularly if that player can fit into Steve Kerr's system in a way others can't. That's what made a seven-foot Lauri Markkanen (although not an out-and-out center) so enticing before he renegotiated and extended his contract with the Utah Jazz earlier this week.
Anthony Davis or Bam Adebayo would make sense as fits next to Curry at Golden State, but we'll go with the latter given he's younger and therefore fits the mould of the franchise trying to balance their present and future aspirations.
The Miami Heat star has started to develop his three-point shooting in recent times, something that would not only help his fit with Curry but also Draymond Green in the front court. Adebayo and Green would create a fearsome defensive duo, while their ability to handle the ball on offense would bring incredible versatility.
Much like Booker in Phoenix, Adebayo is a pillar in Miami after being taken with the 14th overall pick in 2017. That doesn't mean we can't dream of how well his combination with Curry would work in a Warrior uniform though.