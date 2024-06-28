3 players who could be impacted by Warriors trade for Lindy Waters III
The Golden State Warriors were active on the second day of the 2024 NBA draft, trading for a player for the first time since acquiring Chris Paul just over 12 months ago.
The Warriors sent the 52nd pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for shooting guard Lindy Waters III, before later reacquiring the selection to secure the draft rights to seven-foot center Quinten Post.
A number of players could be impacted by the arrival of Lindy Waters III should he push his way into the Golden State Warriors rotation
Waters is set to add more shooting to a roster that heavily relied on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson this season. The 26-year-old has shot 37.7% from beyond the arc in 104 career NBA games, including 43.5% this season in limited opportunity.
Waters' G League stats are also a cause for optimism, having appeared in 10 games this season where he averaged 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals while also shooting 43.5% from three-point range.
The 6'6" guard is no certainty to be a part of Golden State's full-strength rotation next season, but there's a few players who could see their opportunities challenged by his arrival:
1. Moses Moody
Moses Moody should be well above Waters in the pecking order next season, assuming the former lottery pick is still on the roster and not traded this offseason. But this is Steve Kerr -- a head coach who's often overlooked Moody for other players for reasons that haven't always seemed logical to fans.
Both players are 6'6" wings known for their shooting, with Waters perhaps having proven that element more consistently to date. Moody projects as better in almost every other aspect though, suggesting this shouldn't necessarily be a contest. Still, the treatment of the 21-year-old over his career to date could mean Waters has an impact on his playing time next season.
2. Gui Santos
Despite not being added to the Golden State roster until after the season began, Gui Santos looked comfortable in his limited opportunity during his rookie year. The Brazilian forward shot over 50% from the floor, 37% from three-point range, and showed a strong knack for rebounding and vital hustle plays.
Both Santos and Waters may find it difficult to crack the rotation, but if they do there'll only be room for one. That will provide Santos a greater challenge should the Warriors guarantee his $1.9 million deal for next season.
3. Lester Quinones
The addition of Waters, and for that matter Post (though he hasn't officially been signed yet), could significantly impede Lester Quinones' chance of earning another deal with the Warriors next season.
The 23-year-old played well mid-season when injuries elsewhere provided him opportunity. He shot 36.4% from three-point range and often took on big defensive assignments, but perhaps Golden State will prefer the bigger, more proven shooting guard in Waters. There's still a chance Quinones is back with the Warriors, yet this trade certainly wouldn't have helped matters.