3 players the Warriors could have drafted over Moses Moody in 2021
1. Alperen Sengun
Perhaps the most realistic of these players who the Warriors could have selected, Turkish big man Alperen Sengun ultimately went two spots later with the 16th pick after the Houston Rockets orchestrated a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Sengun showed talent in his rookie season and has continued to develop ever since, culminating in finishing third in Most Improved Player voting this season -- he could have easily won if not for missing the final 18 games due to an ankle injury.
He was so good that there were calls for the 21-year-old to be named an All-Star, having averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 32.5 minutes per game. Sengun is an immensely talented offensive player, even drawing comparisons to 3x time MVP Nikola Jokic given his dominant post-game and excellent passing. The 6'11" big man is also working on his jump shot, having lifted his three-point attempts from 0.8 to 1.8 this season.
Sengun has certainly benefited from the rebuilding nature of the Rockets, allowing him to play significant minutes in his first couple of seasons. Would he have been provided the same opportunity had the Warriors drafted him at 14? Almost assuredly not, particularly given his very limited defensive ability at this stage.
That doesn't mean that he wouldn't have emerged at some point already though, especially given his feel for the game and the previously mentioned passing ability. While he may not have been the hub of the Golden State offense like we see in Houston, his scoring and playmaking from the post would have added another exciting element to the Warriors split cut actions.
There remain significant defensive concerns going forward, but they may have actually been lessened somewhat by the presence of Draymond Green were Sengun have been drafted to Golden State. Looking back it's hard to fault the Warriors for not taking him given they'd taken James Wiseman second overall 12 months earlier, yet it's still considered a major miss for the Warriors given Sengun may go as high as the top five in a redraft three years on.