3 players the Warriors could have drafted over Moses Moody in 2021
3. Herb Jones
The 2021 draft proved an excellent one for the Pelicans, havign taken Murphy 17th overall and Herb Jones early in the second-round at 35. It was the latter who had the more immediate impact though, with Jones' starting 69 games in his rookie year and earning All-Rookie Second Team honors after averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.
The 25-year-old has quickly developed into one of, if not the best wing defender in the league, signified in the fact he was the only non-big to be named to the All-Defensive First Team this season.
While far from a polished offensive player, Jones has developed his three-point shot effectively to the point of nailing 41.8% of his attempts this season. His athleticism also allows him to be a dangerous threat in transition, resulting in a career-high 11.0 points per game in 2023-24.
Would he have flourished in a similar manner with Golden State? Perhaps not in his first couple of years, yet Andrew Wiggins' decline would have likely seen the 25-year-old become the Warriors best two-way wing this season. Jones could have easily replaced Wiggins in the starting lineup, or perhaps even joined him as the starting two-guard when Klay Thompson was moved to the bench just before the All-Star break.
Jones' presence would certainly lessen the need for Wiggins, resulting in a likely trade of the 2022 All-Star this offseason if it hadn't have happened already. You can't fault the Warriors for not taking a prospect who wasn't considered anywhere close to a lottery pick, but regardless they'd be better off today with Jones rather than Moody.