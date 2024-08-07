3 Prime trade targets may be just outside Warriors reach after Markkanen miss
The Golden State Warriors may have missed on another All-Star calibre player in the form of Lauri Markkanen, but the franchise is set to remain active in searching for smaller-scale deals over the remainder of the offseason, according to The Athletic on Tuesday.
While the Warriors may not yet be able to get their hands on the star-level player they've clearly desired given the pursuit of Markkanen and previously Paul George, there are a number of high-level role players who could be gettable over the next two months.
The Golden State Warriors most realistic trade package could price them just outside three of the most valuable and realistic targets
With Markkanen expected to recommit to the Jazz, attention could turn to a few players who classify as a tier or two below. That may be headlined by the Brooklyn Nets plans with Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Toronto Raptors intention with Bruce Brown, and Kyle Kuzma's tenure with the Washington Wizards which looks shaky at best given their rebuilding nature.
All four of those players could hold interest to Golden State, particularly Johnson and Kuzma who would add an offensive element most believe the franchise needs to better support 36-year-old superstar Stephen Curry.
The issue for the Warriors is that their most realistic trade package could price them just outside that duo, along with Brown as well. Based on the reported offer for Markkanen, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office could continue to explore what they can get for Moses Moody, plus the expiring salaries of Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney.
The salaries of Moody, Payton and Looney aggregate to $22.9 million. In a normal scenario for a team without apron restrictions (like the Warriors), that would be enough to match the salaries of Johnson ($23.6 million), Kuzma ($23.5 million) and Brown ($23 million).
However, Golden State's place just $534,000 below the first tax apron -- at which they're hard-capped at -- makes it almost impossible to make a three-for-one trade that sends out Moody, Payton and Looney for one of Johnson, Kuzma or Brown. After the trade they'd still have to sign an additional two players to fill a 14-man roster, and they wouldn't really have the capacity to do so.
Of course, this is under the assumption that Brooklyn, Toronto or Washington would agree to such a deal -- an unlikely scenario without giving up at least one first-round pick which would subsequently limit the Warriors flexibility of a more blockbuster trade later down the track.
But even the financial aspect of it is incredibly difficult in theory, meaning Golden State may have to include a bigger salary in the form of Andrew Wiggins. At that point, giving up the 2022 All-Star for one of Johnson, Kuzma or Brown would likely provide negligible impact, with the Warriors better off taking the risk in hoping Wiggins returns to somewhere near his best form next season.