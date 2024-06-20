3 Proposed Gary Payton II Trades for the Golden State Warriors to Consider
2. Warriors add depth at the small forward spot
If there's one thing the Warriors are lacking right now, it's three-and-D wings behind starting small forward Andrew Wiggins. It's one of the reasons the Canadian may not be traded this offseason, with his value far higher to Golden State than it is elsewhere around the league.
Klay Thompson no longer brings the high-level defensive element and may leave in free agency regardless, Jonathan Kuminga still isn't a respected shooter from beyond the arc, and Steve Kerr is yet to fully trust in former 14th overall pick Moses Moody.
Should the Warriors wish to add another proven veteran three-and-D option, here's a deal that could make it happen:
This is a particularly clean deal because Payton and Moody's salary combine exactly to Dorian Finney-Smith's $14.9 million contract for next season. It's also the kind of 2-for-1 trade that makes sense for a Golden State roster that often had issues with too many capable rotation players this season.
Finney-Smith has averaged around 30 minutes per game over the past five seasons, having started all but 15 games during that period. He's twice shot 39.4% or better from beyond the arc on over five attempts per game, while his 6'8" height and seven-foot wingspan help make him an excellent and versatile defender.
Is it enough of an upgrade though, particularly if Payton can get healthy? The Warriors might be better taking a gamble on his availability, and Moody's development into becoming a very similar type to Finney-Smith. However, should they trade Wiggins in a seperate deal, this is the sort of transaction that becomes more of a priority.