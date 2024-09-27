3 Proposed Moses Moody trades the Warriors might consider
3. Warriors trade for former Finals rival
Of Golden State's 20 players currently on their training camp roster, only three are legitimate centers. Trayce Jackson-Davis impressed during his rookie season but is still only going into year two, veteran Kevon Looney looked tired and near on unplayable at times last season, and Quinten Post is on a two-way contract and likely to spend his fair share of time in the G League.
That leaves little wiggle room for the Warriors in the way of injuries, and will likely result in a heavy burden on veteran forward Draymond Green to play a fair portion of his time at center. While Golden State may prefer a shooting five like Carter, they could also just simply improve their center rotation with a player like Robert Williams III.
Williams may have a number of suitors around the league, but aside from that the Portland Trail Blazers don't have a whole lot in the way of leverage. The 26-year-old is coming off just six games last season and 41 in the past two, while he's only played more than 35 games twice in his six year career.
There's also the fact Portland have a myriad of centers currently on their roster, having drafted Donovan Clingan with the seventh overall pick to go with Williams, Duop Reath and incumbent starting center Deandre Ayton.
It makes sense to move on from at least one of them -- Reath is unlikely to have too much value despite a solid rookie year, while Ayton's hefty contract is expected to turn teams away. That leaves Williams whose defense could be valuable to a number of playoff teams around the league.
"Timelord" averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks with the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season that ultimately finished in an NBA Finals defeat to Golden State. Williams was also named to the All-Defensive Second Team that year, and received votes in both Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player awards.
Portland is actually fairly stocked at the shooting guard/small positions, but a number of the options are young and could be passed by Moody in the rotation. A Moody-Williams swap makes some sense, with Looney thrown in to help match the $12.4 million salary.