3 proposed trades to land Warriors a stretch big after missing on Lauri Markkanen
1. Warriors land 25-year-old former top 10 pick
This isn't the first time Wendell Carter Jr. has been proposed as a target for Golden State. In fact, the franchise reportedly discussed a deal with the Chicago Bulls that would have seen them acquire Carter before the 2020 NBA Draft.
Since then Carter has become a solid starting center for the Orlando Magic, though has been slightly interrupted by injury over the past couple of seasons. The 25-year-old's 11 points per game last season were the lowest since his rookie year, but he still shot 52.5% from the floor and 37.4% from three-point range.
Carter isn't known for his defense by any means, yet could be solid enough particularly playing next to Draymond Green. Of the three options discussed here, he's really the only one who could legitimately push for a starting role.
With the Magic re-signing big men Goga Bitadze and Mo Wagner this offseason, there's enough speculation to suggest Carter could be gettable. There would be no shortage of suitors for someone slated to make a very team-friendly $22.8 million total over the next two years.
Would Moses Moody, Kevon Looney and two seconds from the Atlanta Hawks get it done? Probably not. But perhaps the Magic value Moody enough to consider it though, especially if they see him as an under-utilized prospect who could back up the recently signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the wing.
The Warriors would also take back $1.8 million less in this deal, allowing them some wiggle room to add another veteran minimum to the 14th roster spot, or alternatively give Quinten Post a guaranteed deal.