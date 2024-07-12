3 reasons for and against the Golden State Warriors pursuing a Lauri Markkanen trade
3 reasons against pursuing a Lauri Markkanen trade
1. Negotiating with Danny Ainge
Dealing with Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz is notoriously difficult business, with that reportedly showcased again in their rejection of two first-round picks for young big man Walker Kessler.
The Warriors will be giving up a big sum to land Markkanen -- likely headlined by one of Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski, two first-round picks, two first-round pick swaps, one or more of Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney, along with perhaps another one or two first-round picks via a third team.
If Golden State wish to land Markkanen, they'll have to mortgage their future to do so. Is that worth it for a player who while very good, isn't a top 10 player in the league and has made just one All-Star appearance in their career?
2. Looming contract extension/free agency
Paying a hefty trade price will also mean committing to Markkanen on a maximum possible extension, otherwise there's the threat of him walking as an unrestricted free agent next offseason. That could put the Warriors in a bind financially, particularly if they keep Kuminga and he too wants an extension in excess of $30 million.
Golden State would therefore be committing to a core of Stephen Curry, Markkanen, Kuminga and Draymond Green without any real wiggle room in terms of draft assets to do anything else. It would be a risky approach but one the franchise may need to take to prioritize Curry's prime, while the youth of Markkanen and Kuminga will hopefully mitigate the danger.
3. Complete lack of playoff experience
Lost in all of this is Markannen's complete lack of playoff experience. While there would be undoubted excitement in his addition given his offensive skills and ideal fit, we've actually never seen him on the biggest stage.
Going from Utah to Golden State would apply significant pressure as it is -- coming in as a co-star for one of the league's greatest ever players, and as a potential saviour of sorts for a dwindling dynasty is no easy burden. If Markkanen can help guide the Warriors through the regular season and into a strong position, the pressure will only intensify as he enters the unchartered waters of playoff basketball. It's a lot to ask of someone who you're mortgaging your future on.