3 Reasons Steph Curry should demand a trade from the Warriors right now
It may be time for Stephen Curry to ask out.
On the surface, that seems like a truly inexplicable statement. Curry has won four championships and two MVPs with the Golden State Warriors, and they have consistently put an excellent team around him to pursue those skyscraper goals.
It probably seemed impossible that Klay Thompson would walk away from the team as well, but he's now teaming up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in Dallas. At some point, enough can change that the "impossible" simply becomes "unlikely" and suddenly heartbreak occurs.
Could Stephen Curry really demand a trade?
What we are going to discuss is a complicated conversation, and this piece is not advocating that Curry would be foolish not to ask for a trade. He is the greatest player in franchise history, has accomplished untold feats in this uniform, and he has deep relationships with the city, the fan base and both Steve Kerr and Draymond Green, who remain with the franchise. Speaking as a fan for a moment and not as someone covering the team, I want Curry to retire with the Warriors having never played a minute for another franchise.
You could easily write a "3 reasons Steph Curry should not demand a trade" piece; perhaps we will. But there is also a case to be made for Curry going to owner Joe Lacob and telling him he is ready to move on, a case likely to be discussed by Curry's inner circle over the coming months, and it's our responsibility to cover that side of the situation as well.
Why would a franchise legend ask out of the only NBA home he has ever known? Let's discuss three compelling reasons that could potentially crack open the door to that possibility.