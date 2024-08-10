3 Reasons Steph Curry should demand a trade from the Warriors right now
No. 3: Curry still wants to win
Stephen Curry was transcendent in Team USA's Olympic semifinal against Nikola Jokic and Serbia. He scored 36 points, one shy of Carmelo Anthony's Olympic record and the most ever for an American in an elimination game. He shot 9-for-14 from deep and had a whopping eight rebounds.
Anyone who watched Curry play, or saw how he celebrated at the buzzer with LeBron James and Kevin Durant, could see how much he wanted to win. Curry is an all-time competitor, training relentlessly during the offseason to be in peak shape and to level up his skill set to be the best on the planet. It's resulted in six trips to the NBA Finals and four championships.
Curry has already made it clear that he doesn't want to play out the rest of his career on a lottery team. The consummate professional who always shows solidarity with the organization pulled back the curtain recently, stating that he wants to be a Warrior for life but "things change quickly" and that the reason he might not stick around is if the Warriors aren't winning.
Can Stephen Curry really go home this summer and stand in front of his trophy case, with two MVPs and four championship rings and a gold medal, and be content with longshot odds just to make the playoffs?
Curry loves the Warriors' organization, and he has built a special bond with the franchise and its fans. They have achieved a lot together. Yet he also wants to play basketball games that matter, and it's very possible he will never again do that with the Warriors.
Will Curry go to the Warriors and ask for a trade? Probably not. Maybe not. But the reasons why he might are stacking up. And that should be a wake-up call for the Warriors.