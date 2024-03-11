3 Rival Players the Warriors Now Wish They Signed in 2023 Free Agency
2. Malik Beasley
After averaging over 25 minutes per game for the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers last season, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to surprisingly snap up Malik Beasley on a one-year, $2.7 million contract.
Perhaps even more surprisingly, the championship-contending Bucks have found a more prominent role for Beasley than what he's had for various teams in years past. The 27-year-old has started all 62 games for Milwaukee this season, averaging 29.6 minutes for the second-best team in the Eastern Conference.
Beasley has been a sharpshooter for much of his career, yet he's taken it to a new level this season playing next to Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetekounmpo. His 43.6% from beyond the arc ranks sixth in the entire league, while he also ranks 11th in total made threes this season.
On top of his 11.3 points, Beasley is adding 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He's also been tasked with being Milwaukee's point-of-attack defender, which although has had varying levels of success, is quite the responsibility for a player on a minimum contract.
While Beasley may not have had a starting spot with the Warriors, he could have still had a prominent role as a 3-and-D option off the bench. In a similar manner as outlined with Gordon, Golden State could have done with Beasley's shooting to complement Curry and Thompson.
According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto on July 2 last year, the Warriors were one of six teams to register interest in Beasley at the start of free agency. What could have been.