3 Rival Players the Warriors Now Wish They Signed in 2023 Free Agency
3. Kelly Oubre Jr.
While there was a realistic chance that Gordon or Beasley could have joined the Warriors last offseason, it's highly unlikely that the franchise would ever reunite with Kelly Oubre Jr. after his rather unsuccessful stint in 2021-22.
That doesn't change the fact that Oubre has proved one of the league's most valuable signings from last offseason. The 28-year-old went a large period without a team, not signing with the Philadelphia 76ers until late September.
His offensive usage may have gone down after two seasons with the cellar-dweller Charlotte Hornets, but Oubre has remained a talented scorer capable of being a tertiary option in a starting lineup or as a scoring punch off the bench.
The former Warrior has averaged 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes per game. His three-point percentage may be down at 30.2%, yet Oubre's overall efficiency is up thanks to relying less on his shooting from beyond the arc -- he's only taken 4.5 attempts per game this season after over seven in each of the last two seasons with Charlotte, and over five with Golden State the year prior.
Given the inconsistent nature of Andrew Wiggins this season, there would have been points throughout where the Warriors could have utilized Oubre's scoring ability. Would that have impacted the development of Jonathan Kuminga? Maybe. But even now there may be more use for Oubre than there is with Saric.